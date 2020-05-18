Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) and GAN (GAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sequans Communications S A (SQNS) and GAN (GAN) with bullish sentiments.

Sequans Communications S A (SQNS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sequans Communications S A yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 37.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sequans Communications S A with a $9.17 average price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR assigned a Buy rating to GAN, with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 38.1% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.25, implying a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

