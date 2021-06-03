Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Semtech (SMTC) and MTBC (MTBC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Semtech (SMTC) and MTBC (MTBC).

Semtech (SMTC)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Semtech, with a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 74.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.78.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.