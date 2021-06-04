Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SecureWorks (SCWX), MongoDB (MDB) and Phreesia (PHR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on SecureWorks (SCWX), MongoDB (MDB) and Phreesia (PHR).

SecureWorks (SCWX)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.47, close to its 52-week high of $16.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #2454 out of 7543 analysts.

SecureWorks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to MongoDB, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $271.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 58.9% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $364.83, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $377.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Phreesia, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.04.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 66.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phreesia with a $63.78 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.