Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SecureWorks (SCWX) and DocuSign (DOCU)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on SecureWorks (SCWX) and DocuSign (DOCU) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

SecureWorks (SCWX)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on SecureWorks, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.47, close to its 52-week high of $16.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 62.9% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SecureWorks is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $15.50, implying a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

DocuSign (DOCU)

In a report released today, Michael Turrin from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on DocuSign, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $194.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Turrin is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Turrin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, RingCentral, and Guidewire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DocuSign with a $263.92 average price target.

