Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Seagate Tech (STX), Castlight Health (CSLT) and Alarm (ALRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Seagate Tech (STX), Castlight Health (CSLT) and Alarm (ALRM).

Seagate Tech (STX)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Sell rating on Seagate Tech, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.07, close to its 52-week high of $82.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagate Tech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.44.

Castlight Health (CSLT)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Castlight Health today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Allscripts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Castlight Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Alarm (ALRM)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Alarm yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 47.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Remark Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alarm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $107.50, a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Imperial Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

