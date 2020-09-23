Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Seagate Tech (STX) and Gogo (GOGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Seagate Tech (STX) and Gogo (GOGO).

Seagate Tech (STX)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Sell rating on Seagate Tech yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Seagate Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $50.23.

Gogo (GOGO)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Gogo. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 62.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gogo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

