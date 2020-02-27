Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sea (SE), Box (BOX) and Square (SQ)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sea (SE), Box (BOX) and Square (SQ).

Sea (SE)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Sea, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Mercadolibre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sea is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

Box (BOX)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Box, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 68.7% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cambium Networks, Citrix Systems, and New Relic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Box is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

Square (SQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Glenn Greene maintained a Hold rating on Square yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Greene is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 84.2% success rate. Greene covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $80.67 average price target, a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Wolfe Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

