Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Science Applications (SAIC) and KBR (KBR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Science Applications (SAIC) and KBR (KBR) with bullish sentiments.

Science Applications (SAIC)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications on March 25 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $82.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 61.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Science Applications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.60, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on March 26, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

KBR (KBR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on KBR on March 25 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.18, close to its 52-week high of $38.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 69.9% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

KBR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

