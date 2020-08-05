Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sapiens International (SPNS), Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sapiens International (SPNS), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

Sapiens International (SPNS)

In a report released yesterday, Tavy Rosner from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Sapiens International, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.34, close to its 52-week high of $34.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ituran Location And Control, Radware, and Amdocs.

Sapiens International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.50.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Tower Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $52.60 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR25.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.50, close to its 52-week high of $26.74.

Donie has an average return of 9.3% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #3715 out of 6858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $29.01 average price target, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, DZ BANK AG also upgraded the stock to Buy.

