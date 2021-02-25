Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sapiens International (SPNS) and PowerFleet (PWFL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sapiens International (SPNS) and PowerFleet (PWFL) with bullish sentiments.

Sapiens International (SPNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Sapiens International today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 71.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sapiens International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PowerFleet (PWFL)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Kar Auction Services, and Liquidity Services.

PowerFleet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.33, a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.