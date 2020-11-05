Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sapiens International (SPNS) and Fathom Holdings (FTHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sapiens International (SPNS) and Fathom Holdings (FTHM) with bullish sentiments.

Sapiens International (SPNS)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Sapiens International today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sapiens International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.00, implying a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Fathom Holdings (FTHM)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fathom Holdings, with a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and SharpSpring.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fathom Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.50.

