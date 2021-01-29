Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SAP AG (SAP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SAP AG (SAP) and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with bullish sentiments.

SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.4% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.06.

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Edward F. Snyder from Charter Equity maintained a Buy rating on Skyworks Solutions. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 70.5% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm, and Broadcom.

Skyworks Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.71, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

