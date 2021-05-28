Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM), VMware (VMW) and Dell Technologies (DELL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM), VMware (VMW) and Dell Technologies (DELL) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $225.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 68.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $279.69, which is a 21.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Buy rating on VMware today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $161.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 60.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.14, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Dell Technologies and a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $99.70, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.36, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $120.00 price target.

