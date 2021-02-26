Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM), Vicor (VICR) and Twitter (TWTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Salesforce (CRM), Vicor (VICR) and Twitter (TWTR).

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $231.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 69.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $273.78, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Vicor (VICR)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Vicor today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $90.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 79.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.50.

Twitter (TWTR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.59, close to its 52-week high of $80.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.3% and a 78.4% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twitter with a $69.12 average price target, a -11.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

