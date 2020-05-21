Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM), QAD (QADA) and Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM), QAD (QADA) and Net 1 Ueps (UEPS) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.93.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 74.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Pinterest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $195.32 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on May 11, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $191.00 price target.

QAD (QADA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on QAD today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 45.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QAD is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.50.

Net 1 Ueps (UEPS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Net 1 Ueps today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.38.

Buck has an average return of 2.4% when recommending Net 1 Ueps.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6387 out of 6612 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Net 1 Ueps with a $7.00 average price target.

