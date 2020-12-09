Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM), Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and ams AG (AUKUF) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $227.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 75.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.13, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR34.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.30, close to its 52-week high of $36.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 73.6% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ams AG, and Adyen.

Infineon Technologies AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.44, representing a -5.9% downside. In a report issued on November 26, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR27.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser analyst Christian Sandherr maintained a Buy rating on ams AG today and set a price target of CHF32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.60.

Sandherr has an average return of 4.4% when recommending ams AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandherr is ranked #2300 out of 7138 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $29.09 average price target, implying a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.