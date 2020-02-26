Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM) and Unisys (UIS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Salesforce (CRM) and Unisys (UIS).

Salesforce (CRM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $181.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.6% and a 86.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, ServiceNow, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $206.52 average price target, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Unisys (UIS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Hold rating on Unisys yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unisys with a $17.00 average price target.

