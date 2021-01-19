Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM) and Telus (TU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM) and Telus (TU) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $215.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 75.2% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $275.43.

Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Adam Shine from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Telus, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.90, close to its 52-week high of $21.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Yellow Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $21.99 average price target, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$27.00 price target.

