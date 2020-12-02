Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Salesforce (CRM) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

Salesforce (CRM)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $285.26, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Hold rating on Slack Technologies, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.84.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 77.8% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Smartsheet.

Slack Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.67, which is a -21.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WORK: