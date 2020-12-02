Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM) and RingCentral (RNG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Salesforce (CRM) and RingCentral (RNG) with bullish sentiments.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $224.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 78.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $282.14, which is a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $338.50.

