Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Salesforce (CRM) and Marvell (MRVL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Salesforce (CRM) and Marvell (MRVL).

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Yun Kim from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Sell rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $181.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 68.6% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.33.

Marvell (MRVL)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Marvell, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.97, close to its 52-week high of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 71.5% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Marvell has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.86, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

