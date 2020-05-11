Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), Fiserv (FISV) and GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL), Fiserv (FISV) and GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH).

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 55.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $23.44 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Fiserv (FISV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 63.6% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.71, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to GTY Technology Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.34, close to its 52-week low of $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 65.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Tyler Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GTY Technology Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.25.

