Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Sabre (SABR) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Sabre (SABR) and LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP).

Sabre (SABR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Hold rating on Sabre today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 50.2% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sabre is a Hold with an average price target of $8.00.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.24, close to its 52-week high of $56.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, ServiceNow, and New Relic.

LiveRamp Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.17.

