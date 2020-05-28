Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Roper Technologies (ROP), VMware (VMW) and DXC Technology Company (DXC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP), VMware (VMW) and DXC Technology Company (DXC) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies on May 25 and set a price target of $414.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $379.20, close to its 52-week high of $395.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 52.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $371.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VMware (VMW)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on VMware on May 25 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 74.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VMware is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $152.46, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

DXC Technology Company (DXC)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on DXC Technology Company on May 26 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 73.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DXC Technology Company with a $25.50 average price target, implying a 48.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.