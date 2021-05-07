Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Roper Technologies (ROP), NCR (NCR) and Northrop (NOC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Roper Technologies (ROP), NCR (NCR) and Northrop (NOC) with bullish sentiments.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report issued on April 27, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Roper Technologies, with a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $446.20, close to its 52-week high of $455.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Canadian National Railway, and Expeditors International.

Roper Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $475.63, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $486.00 price target.

NCR (NCR)

In a report issued on April 28, Timothy Willi from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on NCR. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.34, close to its 52-week high of $47.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 74.4% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Euronet Worldwide, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NCR with a $50.25 average price target, a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Northrop (NOC)

In a report issued on April 29, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Northrop, with a price target of $370.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $370.05, close to its 52-week high of $375.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 63.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and L3Harris Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Northrop with a $389.56 average price target, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $478.00 price target.

