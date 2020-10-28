Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Roper Technologies (ROP) and Twitter (TWTR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Roper Technologies (ROP) and Twitter (TWTR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Roper Technologies (ROP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Roper Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $394.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Wesco International, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roper Technologies is a Hold with an average price target of $422.43.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter (TWTR)

In a report released yesterday, John Egbert from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Twitter, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.23, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on October 15, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on TWTR: