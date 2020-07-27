Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (RNG), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on RingCentral (RNG), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $276.87, close to its 52-week high of $299.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.59, which is a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

In a report released today, Atif Malik from Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Skyworks Solutions, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.56, close to its 52-week high of $139.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Malik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Malik covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Silicon Laboratories, and MKS Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Skyworks Solutions with a $143.90 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on July 17, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.92, close to its 52-week high of $69.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 79.7% success rate. Seymore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Power Integrations, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $58.88, implying a -15.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AMD: