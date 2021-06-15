Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (RNG), iCAD (ICAD) and Equinix (EQIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG), iCAD (ICAD) and Equinix (EQIX) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $274.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $421.07, representing a 53.4% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

iCAD (ICAD)

Colliers Securities analyst Eugene Mannheimer reiterated a Buy rating on iCAD today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 65.7% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

iCAD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Equinix (EQIX)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Equinix yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $823.99, close to its 52-week high of $839.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 58.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Equinix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $842.80, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $920.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.