Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (RNG), Cognex (CGNX) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG), Cognex (CGNX) and Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $257.04, close to its 52-week low of $229.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 67.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for RingCentral with a $461.33 average price target, which is a 72.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

Cognex (CGNX)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale reiterated a Buy rating on Cognex on May 7 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $91.50 average price target.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.73, close to its 52-week high of $25.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 68.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Iridium Communications, and United States Cellular.

Telephone & Data Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

