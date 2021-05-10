Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (RNG) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG) and MKS Instruments (MKSI) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $257.30, close to its 52-week low of $229.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $461.33, representing a 77.7% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham reiterated a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.57, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $222.00 price target.

