Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: RingCentral (RNG) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $239.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $220.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RingCentral is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $242.60, implying a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.33, close to its 52-week low of $61.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Front Yard Residential, and Encore Capital.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.67, implying a 60.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

