Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ribbon Communications (RBBN), Intel (INTC) and Corning (GLW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ribbon Communications (RBBN), Intel (INTC) and Corning (GLW).

Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ribbon Communications, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ribbon Communications with a $6.00 average price target.

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, Harlan Sur from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Intel, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 65.4% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intel is a Hold with an average price target of $57.32, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Corning (GLW)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Corning. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.07, close to its 52-week high of $33.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -14.4% and a 23.1% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, QuickLogic, and Synaptics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corning with a $29.92 average price target.

