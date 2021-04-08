Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ribbon Communications (RBBN) and Nutanix (NTNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ribbon Communications (RBBN) and Nutanix (NTNX) with bullish sentiments.

Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to Ribbon Communications, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 61.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Limelight Networks.

Ribbon Communications has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50, a 63.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $39.18 average price target.

