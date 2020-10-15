Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rezolute (OtherRZLTD) and Elastic (ESTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rezolute (RZLTD) and Elastic (ESTC) with bullish sentiments.

Rezolute (RZLTD)

Rezolute received a Buy rating and a $33.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.05, equals to its 52-week high of $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.4% and a 65.5% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rezolute with a $31.50 average price target, representing a 40.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Elastic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.77, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

