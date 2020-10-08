Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Resonant (RESN), Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Resonant (RESN), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and ams AG (AUKUF) with bullish sentiments.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Resonant, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 36.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Johannes Schaller from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.80, close to its 52-week high of $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Schaller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ingenico Group – GCS, Autodesk, and Adyen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $29.66 average price target, which is a -3.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR25.50 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released today, Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Sanders is ranked #1329 out of 6994 analysts.

ams AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.02, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.