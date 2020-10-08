Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Resonant (RESN), HubSpot (HUBS) and Vuzix (VUZI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Resonant (RESN), HubSpot (HUBS) and Vuzix (VUZI) with bullish sentiments.

Resonant (RESN)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Resonant today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Resonant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75, representing a 43.7% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

HubSpot (HUBS)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $304.61, close to its 52-week high of $320.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 76.3% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $300.53, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Vuzix (VUZI)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Vuzix yesterday and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.46, close to its 52-week high of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 60.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, Summit Semiconductor, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vuzix with a $7.25 average price target.

