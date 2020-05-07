Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Resonant (RESN) and Twilio (TWLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Resonant (RESN) and Twilio (TWLO) with bullish sentiments.

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Resonant, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.4% and a 33.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Resonant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.74, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Twilio (TWLO)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $145.00 average price target, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

