Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Resonant (RESN) and Livongo Health (LVGO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Resonant (RESN) and Livongo Health (LVGO).

Resonant (RESN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Resonant, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Resonant has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Livongo Health (LVGO)

Needham analyst Scott Berg downgraded Livongo Health to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $128.06, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 72.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Livongo Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.31.

