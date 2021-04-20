Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Remark Holdings (MARK) and Brightcove (BCOV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Remark Holdings (MARK) and Brightcove (BCOV) with bullish sentiments.

Remark Holdings (MARK)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Remark Holdings, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fathom Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Glu Mobile.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Remark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Brightcove (BCOV)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel reiterated a Buy rating on Brightcove today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 55.4% success rate. Frankel covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SeaChange International, Avid Technology, and Harmonic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $28.67 average price target.

