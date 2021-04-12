Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Schrodinger (SDGR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Schrodinger (SDGR) with bullish sentiments.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.29, close to its 52-week high of $80.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 66.0% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Raytheon Technologies with a $91.20 average price target, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Schrodinger (SDGR)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Schrodinger yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Olema Pharmaceuticals, and Immunocore Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Schrodinger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.00.

