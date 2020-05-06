Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rambus (RMBS) and Wideopenwest (WOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Rambus (RMBS) and Wideopenwest (WOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Rambus (RMBS)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on Rambus on May 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.67, close to its 52-week high of $16.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.8% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Brooks Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rambus with a $16.00 average price target.

Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report issued on May 4, Brian W Russo from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Russo is ranked #3887 out of 6520 analysts.

Wideopenwest has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.33, implying a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

