Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), SharpSpring (SHSP) and Lyft (LYFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Rada Electronics Industries (RADA), SharpSpring (SHSP) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Rada Electronics Industries (RADA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Rada Electronics Industries yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.45, close to its 52-week high of $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 69.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rada Electronics Industries with a $9.00 average price target.

SharpSpring (SHSP)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on SharpSpring, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.20, close to its 52-week high of $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 72.4% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

SharpSpring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report released today, Brad Erickson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lyft, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.74, which is a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

