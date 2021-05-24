Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qumu (QUMU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qumu (QUMU) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) with bullish sentiments.

Qumu (QUMU)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Qumu, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 57.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qumu with a $11.00 average price target.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advanced Micro Devices is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.14.

