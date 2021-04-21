Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Quisitive Technology Solutions (OtherQUISF) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH) with bullish sentiments.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions, with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, CGI Group, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quisitive Technology Solutions with a $1.70 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.61, close to its 52-week high of $57.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Silicon Laboratories.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.25, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

