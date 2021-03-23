Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Quisitive Technology Solutions (OtherQUISF) and Drone Delivery Canada (OtherTAKOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) and Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) with bullish sentiments.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions, with a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.26, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 70.7% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, CGI Group, and Celestica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.68, which is a 34.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.90 price target.

Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Drone Delivery Canada yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

Taylor has an average return of 107.2% when recommending Drone Delivery Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #140 out of 7404 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Drone Delivery Canada is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.40.

