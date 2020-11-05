Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: QuickLogic (QUIK) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on QuickLogic (QUIK) and Trimble Navigation (TRMB) with bullish sentiments.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, Synaptics, and Corning.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Trimble Navigation today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.03, close to its 52-week high of $54.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Trimble Navigation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.88, implying a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $56.00 price target.

