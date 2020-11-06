Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Quebecor (OtherQBCRF), Avalara (AVLR) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Quebecor (QBCRF), Avalara (AVLR) and SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) with bullish sentiments.

Quebecor (QBCRF)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Quebecor, with a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Quebecor with a $29.18 average price target.

Avalara (AVLR)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on Avalara today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $162.26, close to its 52-week high of $164.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avalara with a $174.80 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.34, close to its 52-week high of $48.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings with a $46.56 average price target, a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

