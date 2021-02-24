Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualtrics International (XM), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and DZS (DZSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qualtrics International (XM), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and DZS (DZSI) with bullish sentiments.

Qualtrics International (XM)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Qualtrics International and a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.2% and a 80.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Slack Technologies, and Bill.com Holdings.

Qualtrics International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.27, which is a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $377.86, close to its 52-week high of $403.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.1% and a 72.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $437.08 average price target, implying a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

DZS (DZSI)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities assigned a Buy rating to DZS, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.09, close to its 52-week high of $18.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DZS with a $23.17 average price target, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.50 price target.

