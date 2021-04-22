Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualtrics International (XM) and Rogers Communication (RCI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualtrics International (XM) and Rogers Communication (RCI) with bullish sentiments.

Qualtrics International (XM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82, close to its 52-week low of $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Bill.com Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualtrics International with a $48.00 average price target, implying a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communication (RCI)

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication, with a price target of C$71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rogers Communication is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.36, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$80.00 price target.

