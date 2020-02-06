Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Qualcomm (QCOM) and Twilio (TWLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualcomm (QCOM) and Twilio (TWLO) with bullish sentiments.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.91, close to its 52-week high of $96.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Digi International.

Qualcomm has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.88, implying a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twilio (TWLO)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Twilio, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 78.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Veeva Systems, Descartes, and Five9.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $141.80 average price target, implying a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.